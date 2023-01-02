The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 63.0% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.6% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 59,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $151.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.