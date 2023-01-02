The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

