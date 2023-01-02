The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $248.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

