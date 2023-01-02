Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 740,614 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 196.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740,614 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Nasdaq worth $63,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $61.35 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

