Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $178.58 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

