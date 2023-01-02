Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 417.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Entergy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.50 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

