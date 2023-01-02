Private Ocean LLC Acquires 138 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $551,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $203,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 152,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

DIS stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

