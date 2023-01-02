Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $100,345,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 271,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 109.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after buying an additional 261,800 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW stock opened at $178.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.96 and its 200 day moving average is $172.47. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

