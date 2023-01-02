Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

