Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.