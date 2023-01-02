Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

MSFT opened at $239.82 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $339.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.34.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

