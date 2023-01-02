Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

