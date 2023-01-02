Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $235.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

