iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $81.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.56.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

