Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,583,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

XOM opened at $110.30 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

