Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 106,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 109,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

