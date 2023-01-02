F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 23,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 15,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

