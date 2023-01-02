Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 560 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

