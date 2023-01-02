First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 197 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

