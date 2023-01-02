Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 382,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,007,000 after buying an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $179.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average is $162.34. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

