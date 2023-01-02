Ellenbecker Investment Group Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $239.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.34. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $339.36.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.