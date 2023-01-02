CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 559 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

