Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $179.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.34. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.