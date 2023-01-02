Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,096,000 after acquiring an additional 153,124 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,435,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $179.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.34.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

