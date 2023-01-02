Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 5,581 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

