Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 955 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PG opened at $151.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

