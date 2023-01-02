Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $59.80.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

