Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $508,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.80. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

