Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $142.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.