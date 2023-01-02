Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $291.00 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.