Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $207.76 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.10 and a 200-day moving average of $202.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

