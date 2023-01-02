Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,388.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 253.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

