Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

