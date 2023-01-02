Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Capital World Investors grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,358 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,728 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,182 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CP opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

