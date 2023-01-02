Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $35.19 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after buying an additional 403,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after purchasing an additional 225,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HD opened at $315.86 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.67. The company has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

