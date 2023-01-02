Bridge Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $84.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $856.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $171.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

