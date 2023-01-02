606 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.93. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

