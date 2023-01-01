Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

