The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

