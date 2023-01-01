The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

HD stock opened at $315.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The firm has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

