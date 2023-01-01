The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $140.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

