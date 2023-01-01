Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.36. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.