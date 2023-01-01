State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $339.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.44 and its 200 day moving average is $395.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $660.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.00.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

