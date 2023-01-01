State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,465 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.