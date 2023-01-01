State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,255 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $89.14 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

