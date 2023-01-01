State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,910 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 69.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

ATO stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

