State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

