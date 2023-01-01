State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $71.28 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $71,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

