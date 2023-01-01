State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.60 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 71.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 49,318 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 256,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,662,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,004,000 after buying an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

RF stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

