State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,956,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

